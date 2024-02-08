Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Entries for our Harrogate Business Excellence Awards 2024 are now open.

Following the success of our 2023 event, which saw more than 300 attendees on the night, we are planning on making this year even bigger and better.

The awards, now in their 19th year, identify and celebrate the cream of the local business community.

The awards are open to businesses in every sector, trading anywhere within the circulation areas of this series of newspapers. This covers the whole of the Harrogate district which includes Knaresborough, Boroughbridge, Ripon, Masham, Nidderdale and the Washburn Valley – as well as Wetherby and Tadcaster plus the villages around these two towns.

Entries for the awards will close on April 14 at 11pm.

Winners will be announced at the glitzy black tie awards ceremony at the Pavilions of Harrogate on May 23 from 7pm.

Guests will enjoy a drinks reception, a deluxe three course meal with wine, entertainment, as well as the awards themselves, which promise to have you on your feet as we celebrate the very best of Harrogate.

We are pleased to announce sponsors already confirmed for the 2024 event include the HRH Group, Made Smarter, Cedar Court Hotels, Verity Frearson and Berwins, and our charity partner is Harrogate-based Yorkshire Cancer Research.

Simon Cotton, managing director of the HRH Group, said: “For the past 19 years, these awards have not only graced our town and highlighted the breadth and depth of our business expertise across the Harrogate district, but they also carry with them a level of prestige that is so important when winning an award in your own town.”

Here is the full list of categories at the Harrogate Business Excellence Awards 2024:

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year.

Retail or Leisure Business of the Year.

Technology and Digital Award.

Hospitality Business of the Year.

Rural Business of the Year.

Sustainability Award.

Tourism Award.

Business in the Community Award.

Employee Health and Wellbeing Award.

Best Independent Business of the Year.

Best SME Company.

Large Business of the Year.

Business Leader/Entrepreneur of the Year.

Overall Business of the Year.

Lifetime Achievement Award.