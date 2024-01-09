Grantley Hall to recruit next generation of ‘Rising Stars’ as part of five-star training programme
The two-year ‘Rising Stars’ programme will see its six recruits working across all operational departments of the hotel, gaining insightful knowledge of how a five-star hotel runs day-to-day and obtaining vital first-hand experience.
The aim of the programme is to advance the careers of budding hospitality professionals in the Ripon area, or those willing to move closer to the award-winning venue.
Grantley Hall aims to recruit two positions internally, for those looking to progress their career further, with the other four positions recruited externally across the postgraduate and local communities.
Located in North Yorkshire, Grantley Hall is a luxury countryside hotel with 47 bedrooms and a variety of facilities for its guests to enjoy; including five restaurants – one of which is the Michelin-starred Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall, an award-winning spa, and state-of-the-art gym.
The venue, known for providing ongoing support and opportunities for those in the industry, has received multiple awards both in catering and hospitality.
Nuno César De Sá, Grantley Hall General Manager, said: “At Grantley Hall, we are well known for our immersive training and development programmes, such as our Chef Academy; so to be able to add another in-depth learning experience to our roster is fantastic. “We are passionate about delivering an exceptional experience for our guests and by implementing the management training programme, we will be creating the next generation of hospitality leaders.”
Mr César De Sá said: “We look forward to hearing from applicants and I would like to personally wish everyone applying the very best of luck.
“If you are interested in developing your career in this amazing sector, do not hesitate to apply as the experience will be second to none and will undoubtedly support you in your future career.”
If you are interested in the position, email your CV and cover letter to [email protected] by Monday, February 5.