North Yorkshire Council approve plans to extend golf course at luxury four-star hotel near Harrogate

North Yorkshire Council has approved plans to extend Aldwark Manor Estate’s hotel golf course into two agricultural fields.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Aldwark Manor is a luxury four-star hotel between York and Harrogate and sits within 120 acres of parkland that is used as the golf course.

The 18-hole course spans across the River Ure and will now be lengthened to include six hectares (15 acres) of former farming land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hotel has committed to planting new areas for native and wild flowers and improve tree hedge planting across the site as part of the plans.

North Yorkshire Council has approved plans to extendt the golf course at Aldwark Manor Estate near Harrogate

Planning documents state the hotel was bought in 2019 by a local family who are looking to “invest significantly” in the resort to improve its sporting, leisure and business facilities.

The buildings at the hotel date back to 1865 and were used as a private home and an RAF Base before being converted into a hotel.

The site covers both the former Harrogate and Hambleton council areas and in 2022 the now-defunct Hambleton District Council approved plans to convert and extend a building on the golf course into a new clubhouse that also features a small hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad