Global Firm Advances to Central House in Harrogate

Global technology solutions provider Arrow Electronics has taken circa 7,000 sq. ft at Central House Harrogate.

Property and Investment company, CEG, has agreed a 10-year lease on the first-floor workspace at Central House in Harrogate with the company, which is at the forefront of cloud and AI advancements.

Grace Lewis, Investment Manager at CEG, said: “Its fantastic to welcome the Arrow team to the Central House business community. Following the refurbishment of the building, we have created a thriving business destination with innovative, contemporary space designed to encourage collaboration and productivity.”

CEG delivered a £4million makeover of Central House providing a reception with break out spaces, café and courtyard. A suite of meeting rooms, cycle facilities and leisure club style changing rooms also encourage the building’s 1000+ occupants to benefit from the fitness classes, walks and cycle routes on the doorstep.

Central House

Central House offers almost 160,000 sq. ft. of prime workspace. The building is already let to 15 businesses with space available from 2,000 sq. ft to 36,000 sq. ft.

Agents JLL and Carter Jonas market the building on behalf of CEG, and Knight Frank acted for Arrow.

Nick Gibby from JLL said:“Central House is one of the most desirable office buildings in Harrogate. The quality of the tenants we attract, such as global firm Arrow, are testament to this. The building’s great location, contemporary space and the plethora of facilities on office means that Central House is well positioned to capitalise on the flight to quality and meet demand from growing or relocating businesses.”

Victoria Harris, Associate with Knight Frank, added: “We are delighted to have acted on behalf of Arrow Electronics in securing high-quality workspace at Central House. As a global leader in technology solutions, Arrow required a modern, well-connected environment to support its continued growth and innovation.

Central House cafe and flexible workspace

“Central House’s prime location, outstanding amenities, and sustainability credentials made it an ideal choice. This deal highlights the ongoing demand for top-tier office space that fosters collaboration, innovation, and employee well-being.”

As a long-term investment and management company, CEG also offers an innovative approach to leasing, delivering more flexibility and providing tenant fit outs, where required, to reduce an occupier’s capital spend.

With sustainability at its heart, Central House is powered by 100% renewable energy and 100% of the building’s waste is diverted from landfill. As well as providing bike storage and shower facilities, CEG works closely with the building’s tenants to encourage sustainable travel to work.