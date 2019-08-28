Glimpse of how Harrogate will look during UCIs

What will the streets of Harrogate look like during the forthcoming UCI Road World Championships?

Thanks to a global online training and racing platform and a Harrogate craft beer bar, cycling fans will soon be able to find out.

After being confirmed as an Official Supplier to the UCIs, Zwift will be taking over Cold Bath Brewery in the centre of Harrogate from September 22-29.

Already being built is The Zwift Draft House next door to the popular Harrogate bar on Kings Road.

Designed to be a great hangout for fans and pro cyclists alike, it will be the place next to the town centre circuit to grab a cup of coffee, refuel with some food, and try one of four new Zwift and Cold Bath Brewery collaborative craft beers.

One million visitors for Harrogate at UCI cycling events expected



As part of the exciting partnership, the new deal will also see Zwift launch the official virtual UCI Road World Championships course, a replica of the Harrogate finishing circuit.

From next Wednesday, September 4, visitors will be able to trial the Zwift platform and a number of different home trainers, in Zwift’s experience centre downstairs.

The public are invited to the second floor where the action will happen each evening, with esports races.

There will also be a one-off exhibition races including a Yorkshire legends race.

David Lappartient, president of the UCI, said: “It’s exciting news to welcome Zwift as Official Supplier.

"Thanks to the know-how of our partner, people across the world will be able to live the Championships experience to the fullest in an entirely virtual way.

"Not only that but competing riders to the Championships will get a great opportunity to familiarise themselves with a very selective finishing circuit.”

Essential info: The UCI Road World Championships

The UCI Road World Championships have only been held in Great Britain on three previous occasions, the most recent of which was at Goodwood in 1982. The 2019 Championships will take place in Yorkshire between 22-29 September.

The celebrations will begin on Saturday 21 September when - for the very first time - a UCI-sanctioned, one-day international para-cycling event will take place ahead of the Championships. The Yorkshire 2019 Para-Cycling International will welcome entries from every Paralympic road racing classification.

The Championships commence on the Sunday with the maiden Mixed Team Time Trial Relay and the programme continues through to Sunday 29 September with Individual Time Trials and Road Races for Junior (17/18 years), Under 23 and Elite male and female riders.

Approximately 1,400 riders are set to compete from 90 countries and the action will be beamed to a global TV audience of over 250 million.

