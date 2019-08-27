One million visitors for Harrogate at UCI cycling events expected

With less than a month to go, a Harrogate Advertiser report can reveal that one million visitors are expected in the town during the nine days it hosts the 2019 UCI Road World Championships.

For the very first time the full implications and likely economic impact of Harrogate welcoming the ‘World Cup’ of cycling from September 21-29.

UCIs: Key facts on impact on Harrogate

Organisers are preparing for up to a quarter of a million spectators per day on the final three days of the event.

A total figure of more than one million visitors is predicted in Harrogate.

Spare occupancy for Harrogate hotels may now be as low as one per cent.

The official report into the 2017 host town Bergen showed visitors spent €21m there during the UCI championships.

Chief executive of organisers Yorkshire 2019, Andy Hindley said: “We want to make the 2019 UCI Road World Championships the most inspiring, inclusive and innovative edition in the event’s history.

“It’s a once in a lifetime moment for Harrogate.”

While concern is high among some businesses and residents about the disruption to daily life during the massive sporting event, the authorities say planning for the event has now been going on for three years.

In particular, Yorkshire 2019 has been working closely with North Yorkshire County Council and Harrogate Borough Council to try to keep any negative impact to a minimum when the world’s greatest cyclists, sports administrators, teams’ support staff, the international media and a sea of cycling fans come to Harrogate.

UCIs: Major preparations for Harrogate

Yorkshire 2019 has launched a new residents section with day-by-day advice and maps on its website

The details of every road closure on every street and vehicle crossing points are now available in a new section on North Yorkshire County Council’s website.

At least 16 schools in North Yorkshire are changing their opening hours as a result of the UCI championships.

There will be a new leaflet drop to 55,000 Harrogate households on September 9 with up to date information on road closures and parking restrictions.