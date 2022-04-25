'Glampfest’ is back in Harrogate district with street food and glampling

This small Yorkshire-based festival called Glampfest, which this year will run from May 13-15 at fields on Market Flat Lane in Scotton, was set up by Harrogate couple and VW enthusiasts James and Sarah Martin in 2017 off the back of their award-winning business Glawning Ltd.

Way back in 2013, husband and wife owners James and Sarah sought to improve their camping set-up, searching for a more luxurious way of camping with their vintage campervan and after saying no to the obvious green or blue nylon awnings they soon found that not such a thing existed.

Sarah and James Martin, the Harrogate couple behind the success of Glawning - and Glampfest!

Not ones to shy away from a challenge , they invented one instead.

Their very own Glawning was created in 2013. The original Glawning consisted of a 100% cream cotton fabric and a bell tent type look to attach to and complement their vintage VW Campervan.

Their new awning stood out at festivals and campsites across the UK. After the word got out the demand was obvious that this could be turned into their very own business.

Fast forward nearly nine years and campers from the UK and beyond are in love with Sarah and James’s Glawnings.

With thousands of Glawnings scattered about the country their unique, classy set ups stands out from the generic nylon awning in dull colours.

Each Glawning is distinctive as campers style them in their very own way, bringing bunting, throws, fairy lights, bedside tables, vintage suitcases and of course the signature Glawning Portable Woodburning Stove, meaning each Glawning has it’s own roaring fire. Now that’s what we call glamping!

As James and Sarah's market grew and their customer base began to develop there was a definite need for a big meet up and in 2017 James and Sarah decided it was about time that all these lovely Glawning Owners met up for one big party where they could admire each other's decor and have a drink together.

Last month saw the firm win the Micro Business of the year Award from The Federation of Small Businesses after being judged best in class across a range of categories for small and medium sized businesses employing less than 250 staff.

Sarah and James said: "Every year we put together a weekend to remember that is family-friendly and aimed ultimately at your relaxation.

"Yoga, beauty treatments, a safe and chilled site make it one of the best festivals around.

"Tents, caravans, camper vans and all other portable camping devices are welcome...and dogs too.

"Included in the ticket price you will get some great free activities, funky music, choice stalls and loads of family fun.

This year's theme is peace and love. Take a trip back to the sixties with our groovy themed fancy dress night on Saturday!"

At Glampfest, you can expect great live music from local bands, amazing food and drink and stunning camping setups.

The music acts will include the legendary DJ Rory Hoy, Barr Lane Band, The Raisers, Will Hanco, Josh Gleaves and Austin Powerz.

Donations are made to chosen charities which this year will be Winston's Wish, a childhood bereavement charity, and CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably aiming to prevent male suicide).

Everyone is welcome and there is a reminder that you don’t need to own a Glawning to attend.