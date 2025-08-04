Giving vintage a second bloom - Best & Bloom’s sustainable floral revival
Founder Michelle Best sources each vessel before cleaning, repairing, and reimagining them. “Every piece has a story,” says Michelle. “Restoring these vessels allows me to preserve their character, while pairing them with faux floral designs that give them a new chapter, one that will last for years.”
From Georgian Manor Houses to Modern Homes
Best & Bloom’s work is already featured in the historic Weetwood Hall Manor in Leeds, where one of the bespoke Heritage arrangements complement the grandeur of the Georgian architecture. For hotels under pressure to deliver both sustainable and cost-effective solutions, the brand offers a practical alternative to fresh flowers, eliminating weekly replacement costs and waste, while maintaining a high standard of elegance.
Collections
- The Heritage Collection – One-of-a-kind floral designs styled in restored vintage and antique vessels, blending old-world charm with contemporary creativity.
- Repeatable Bouquets – Signature Best & Bloom arrangements available in multiple editions, made with high-quality faux florals for lasting beauty.
- Homeware Accents – Hand-painted artwork and handmade accessories, all inspired by traditional craftsmanship and chosen for their ability to bring quiet, enduring charm to a space.
Whether placed in a commercial property or a city apartment, Best & Bloom’s designs bring depth, texture, and sustainable beauty to any space.
www.bestandbloom.com
instagram.com/bestandbloom