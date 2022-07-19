Funds in pipeline for Harrogate firm helping UK hit Net Zero

Andrew Stevenson, CEO of SPS, and Gary Thompson, mamanging director of Harrogate-based Smartflow, at at SPS's demonstrator base in East Heslerton, near Malton.

Scottish pipeline experts Sustainable Pipeline Systems and end-connection experts Smartflow Couplings, based in Harrogate, will now begin feasibility work at SPS’s site in East Heslerton, near Malton, as part of the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy’s Industrial Fuel Switching Programme.

The Government last year declared its ambition to increase low-carbon hydrogen production capacity to 5GW by 2030 as part of its target of eradicating the UK’s carbon footprint totally by 2050. Ultimately, conversion of the UK’s pipeline network could see hydrogen replace natural gas for both domestic and business usage.

The East Heslerton project aims to show the feasibility of automated mobile pipeline construction with reduced carbon footprint and advanced digital integrity monitoring. SPS’s MASiP (Mobile Automated Spiral Interlocking Pipe) system has been developed to support high-pressure and larger-diameter pipelines needed to connect industrial centres with the hydrogen supply.

Smartflow specialises in designing and manufacturing dry-break couplings to improve the efficiency of fluid-transfer processes, as well as bespoke design and supply of end connections such as the SPS pipe connections.

Gary Thompson, managing director of Smartflow, said: “This is an exciting opportunity to build on the work we have started in partnership with SPS during the early development, to facilitate the switch to hydrogen fuel.

“Our aim is to increase the Technology Readiness Level of the end connection system, with the intention of having pipe diameters developed up to 36” by 2024.

“Hydrogen gas can cause a lot of problems for standard carbon-steel pipes and welded connections, so this project will require a corrosion-resistant connection to match SPS’s patented MASiP pipeline product.”

SPS has formed a hydrogen advisory pipeline panel with most of the leading energy companies active in developing hydrogen options to guide the development of a full-scale hydrogen pipeline demonstrator in 2023. The demonstrator aims to show end use as well as advanced pipeline construction technology for hydrogen fuel supply in industrial infrastructure.

Andrew Stevenson, CEO of SPS, said: “We are proud to be playing an integral role in the preparation for a new hydrogen pipeline transportation network to support the UK’s fuel switching plans.

“We are already at the forefront of pipe technology innovation, including digital monitoring to reduce environmental impact and monitor networks for leaks and fatigue failures.

“This project will allow us to use the expertise developed in other energy arenas to support decarbonisation.”

The two companies have worked together on developing 12” pipe assemblies for the past five years but this will be the first time they have partnered on exploring larger diameter pipelines which will be required for hydrogen roll-out. The feasibility phase of the project is expected to be completed by the autumn with a follow-on demonstrator project going ahead early 2023.

North Yorkshire sustainability consultant Andy Rickard will be working with the two companies to identify local industries and sites interested in using green hydrogen available at SPS’s North Yorkshire demonstrator base from 2024. This may include farms using off-road vehicles currently fuelled by diesel which could use hydrogen combustion engines. Hydrogen can be made from biomass creating a more sustainable energy cycle.