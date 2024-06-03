Fundraising campaign launched to help popular Harrogate town centre cafe following fire at premises

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fundraising campaign has been launched following a fire at a popular cafe in Harrogate town centre over the weekend.

Firefighters from Harrogate and Knaresborough were called to Cambridge Road at 8.55pm on Saturday (June 1) to a fire above the Artizan Cafe and Creative Space.

The firefighters extinguished the fire on the first floor using six breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, small tools and an aerial ladder platform.

The cause of the fire was believed to be accidental due to an electrical fault.

Artizan Cafe and Creative Space have launched a fundraising appeal following a fire at their premises in Harrogate

In a post on social media, a spokesperson for Artizan Cafe and Creative Space, said: “By now most of you will be aware that we suffered a fire on the top floor of our building.

“Thanks to several members of the public who raised the alarm quickly, the fire service were on site and were able to extinguish it before it spread.

“ A huge thanks to North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for taking such good care of us and our building.”

The Artizan Cafe and Creative Space provides workplace skills training, friendship, support and work experience for disabled young adults in the community.

The popular cafe serves an array of delicious cakes, bakes, fair-trade hot and cold drinks, paninis, wraps and much more.

The spokesperson added: "We are delighted to report that our café, on the ground floor, and creative space, on the first floor, have not been affected, so we will be open for business as usual.

“We know this will be a huge shock to our staff, volunteers, members and local community and we are so grateful for all your messages of support and offers of help.

“At the moment we are waiting for reports and the insurers but we will let you know if you can help practically when we know more.

"However we are sure there will be many unknown costs in addition to the insurance so any financial support on our current Crowdfunder campaign would be really appreciated.”