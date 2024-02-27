Free gingerbread men and samples: New Thomas the Baker shop to open in ‘vibrant’ Boroughbridge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents in Boroughbridge can expect the ‘delicious’ Thomas the Baker products to be available from Saturday, March 2, when the new shop opens its doors to the public.

Located on Boroughbridge High Street on the site of the former Cooplands store, the family-owned business brings well-renowned breads, pastries, and cakes to the heart of the community.

This premises will also create at least five new jobs.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas the Baker is set to open in Boroughbridge and offer free 'delicious' samples and gingerbread men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To celebrate the opening of the new Thomas the Baker shop, the store has a few special offers for the first week, including 100 free Gingerbread Men for the first 100 children to visit the shop.

The offer is available as one Gingerbread Man per child per day.

There will also be a free hot drink available with any sandwich, and free sampling of award winning products all week.

With a commitment to using locally sourced ingredients and traditional methods, Thomas the Baker offers a taste of Yorkshire in every bite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers can expect a warm and welcoming atmosphere, friendly service, and a wide selection of baked goods made with the finest ingredients at affordable prices including freshly baked breads, pastries, cakes, sandwiches and more.

Thomas the Baker’s products have won a host of independent awards, including 14 for their Luxury Sweet Mince Pies, in addition to receiving the first ever 3-star Great Taste Award for their Heavenly Sweet Mince Pie in the awards’ 25 year history.

Simon Thomas, General Manager of Thomas the Baker, said: “We're incredibly excited to be opening in Boroughbridge, a vibrant market town we've long admired.

“We look forward to becoming part of the community, sharing our passion for baking, and offering residents a warm and welcoming space to enjoy delicious treats made with a commitment to freshness, quality and value for money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We've also baked up something special just for the little ones in Boroughbridge – free Gingerbread Men to the first 100 children!

“We hope this delicious surprise puts a smile on their faces and lets them know how much we appreciate their support.”