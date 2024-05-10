Former shop in Harrogate district village next to popular pub set to be converted into holiday let

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North Yorkshire Council has approved plans to convert a former clothes shop next to the Shoulder of Mutton Inn in Kirkby Overblow into holiday accommodation for the pub.

Women’s fashion retailer Best Kept Secret Clothing had a shop in the village on Main Street but left last year to relocate to Cheltenham Parade in Harrogate.

According to planning documents submitted to the council, the pub already has three bed and breakfast rooms and the additional room would help the business to expand.

The application was submitted by Kate Deacon who took over the pub in 2004.

It was supported by Kirkby Overblow Parish Council.

The ground floor will be partially renovated, a changing room will be removed and a rooflight will be installed.

The pub has a large car park which users of the holiday lets can use during their stay.

A design and access statement attached to the application said the extra room will help protect the pub’s future.

It said: “The change of use to holiday accommodation will help safeguard the future of the Shoulder of Mutton Inn.

"It will require minimum building works to enable its conversion and thus promote sustainable development.”

Kirkby Overblow has around 450 residents and is situated between Harrogate and Wetherby.