Five restaurants across Harrogate district named finalists in prestigious Nation’s Curry Awards 2026

A number of popular Indian restaurants across the Harrogate district have been named finalists in the 4th Nation’s Curry Awards 2026.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spice Culture, located on Cheltenham Crescent in Harrogate, has been named a finalist in both the Curry Restaurant of the Year (North) and Best of Yorkshire categories.

Bengal Lounge and Bengal Brasserie in Wetherby, along with Jaflong Bangladeshi & Indian Restaurant in Ripon, have also been shortlisted in the Best of Yorkshire category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, Bengal Lounge and Jaflong have been recognised in the Bangladeshi Restaurant of the Year category.

A total of five popular Indian restaurants across Harrogate, Ripon and Wetherby have been named finalists in the 4th Nation’s Curry Awards 2026

ILLAM Restaurant, located on King’s Road in Harrogate, has made the final in the South Indian Restaurant of the Year category.

The prestigious Nation’s Curry Awards, hosted by Oceanic Awards, recognises and celebrates the talents and hard work of individuals and businesses within the UK’s curry industry.

Irfan Younis, Founder of Oceanic Awards, said: “We look forward to once again celebrating the finest in the UK’s curry scene, recognising the creativity, innovation, and exceptional service that have become synonymous with this beloved cuisine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The UK’s curry industry is a vital part of our culture, and these awards recognised the exceptional talents of the individuals and businesses that make it so special.

“We’d like to congratulate all of our finalists and wish them the best of luck.”

The winners will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony that will take place on the January 12.

For more information about the 4th Nation’s Curry Awards 2026 and for a full list of finalists, visit https://oceanicawardsblog.wordpress.com/2025/10/27/finalists-announced-for-the-4th-nations-curry-awards-2026/