Female Advisory Board launches peer group to accelerate growth of multi-million-pound businesses in Yorkshire

The Female Advisory Board (FAB), the UK’s first all-female peer advisory group, has launched FAB Enterprise to help female-led businesses with a turnover of £3m+ to accelerate growth.

Building on the success of its FAB Scale and FAB Grow groups, the Yorkshire-based company continues its mission to unite like-minded business leaders, offering a collaborative space to support, challenge, and learn from shared experiences.

FAB Enterprise is aimed at female-led/owned businesses in Yorkshire heading into the eight-figure revenue bracket and onwards. With the addition of FAB Enterprise, there is now an eco-system of support for every stage of a business’ journey. FAB Grow is designed for smaller businesses with a turnover under £500k, and FAB Scale for those companies with a turnover exceeding £500k+, wanting to build and scale up.

Established in September 2023 by Harrogate-based Samantha Addy with just seven members, FAB has rapidly grown to 25 members from some of Yorkshire’s most successful female-led businesses. By April, FAB will have over 50 members with a combined turnover of more than £100m, employing 500+ employees in the region, making a positive impact on the Yorkshire and UK economy and society as a whole.

Samantha Addy, Funder & CEO of Female Advisory Board

Within FAB, business leaders come together to foster mutual growth, both professionally and personally, and find comfort from the often-solitary journey of leadership, particularly for those occupying the upper levels of their respective industries.

Samantha Addy, Founder and CEO of FAB, said: “FAB Enterprise is more than just a peer advisory group, it's a transformative alliance where female leaders of multi-million-pound businesses can access the support, guidance, and collaboration they need to scale to the next level.

"In the fast-paced and often isolating world of business leadership, having a trusted group of like-minded peers can make all the difference. FAB Enterprise provides a unique space for these exceptional women to invest in both their personal and professional growth, break through the challenges holding them back, and ultimately achieve greater success. Together, we’re redefining what it means to be a leader in today’s competitive landscape.”

FAB has ambitious growth plans to hit c.£1m Turnover by the end of its second year, which will be achieved by creating additional regional boards and new board types to support more female leaders in Yorkshire. This ecosystem will be replicated across further regions in the UK.

A peer advisory group is a collaborative, confidential network where business leaders or executives at similar levels come together to share experiences, solve challenges, and offer mutual support. These groups foster a trusted environment where members can openly discuss personal and professional issues, gaining insights, feedback, and advice from their peers.

By leveraging the collective wisdom and diverse perspectives of the group, participants benefit from shared learning, problem-solving, and accountability, driving both personal growth and business success. The group also creates opportunities for networking and lasting connections, helping members tackle obstacles, refine strategies, and develop leadership skills in a supportive, results-oriented setting.

For more information on FAB visit: https://www.femaleadvisoryboard.co.uk