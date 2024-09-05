Family-run farm in Harrogate district handed five out of five food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency

By Lucy Chappell
Published 5th Sep 2024, 10:36 BST

A farm in the Harrogate district has been given a five-out-of-five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency.

Birchfield Ice Cream Farm, located in Summerbridge, has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating, meaning standards are ‘very good’.

The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on August 14.

A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found upon inspection at the premises.

To find out more about food hygiene ratings, visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk

