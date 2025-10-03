Family-run dental group to open brand new state-of-the-art practice in Knaresborough town centre

A family-run North Yorkshire dental group is bringing new jobs and access to dental care services to Knaresborough with the opening of a new state-of-the-art practice in the town.

The Dental Hub, founded by husband-and-wife team James and Frida Prince, is opening its fourth premises with the launch of the new Knaresborough site.

The expansion will create five full-time roles – from dental nurses and receptionists to specialist clinicians such as hygienists and implantologists – with potential for further recruitment as the business grows.

The couple opened their first practice in Wetherby in 2012, before expanding into York and Harrogate to broaden the group’s service offering and enhance care for patients across the region.

Today, the York and Wetherby practices provide NHS family dentistry alongside advanced surgical and cosmetic treatments, while the surgeries in Harrogate and Knaresborough focus on private dental care and cosmetic services including invisible braces, clear aligners and whitening.

The latest expansion in Knaresborough strengthens The Dental Hub’s footprint with the acquisition of a former dental practice at 69 High Street, which has been vacant for two years and is now fully refurbished to create a welcoming, modern environment.

James and Frida were able to acquire and upgrade the property with the help of a six-figure funding package from Lloyds, their trusted banking partner since the business started more than ten years ago.

Lloyds has supported the group’s growth over the years, providing funding for new sites, equipment and technology.

Opening in September, the Knaresborough practice will offer a full range of private services – from general dentistry to implants, aesthetic orthodontics, composite bonding, whitening and veneers.

All four Dental Hub locations are equipped with the latest technology, including digital X-rays and 3D imaging, ensuring precision, comfort and convenience for patients.

James Prince, Principal Dentist at The Dental Hub, said: “The opening of our new Knaresborough site marks another exciting step in our growth journey.

"We’re proud to bring a full suite of dental services to the community, create new jobs and expand the range of treatments we offer in North Yorkshire.

“The funding and support from Lloyds have been vital in making this next step possible.

"The bank has backed us since day one when we started in 2012, and we look forward to continuing that partnership as we grow and serve more patients across the region”

Denise Kitchen, Healthcare Relationship Manager at Lloyds, added: “It’s been inspiring to watch James and Frida grow The Dental Hub from a single practice into a thriving group serving communities across North Yorkshire.

"The Knaresborough site is a fantastic addition that will bring high-quality dental care to the area while creating valuable jobs for local people.”

For more information about The Dental Hub, visit https://www.thedentalhub.com/