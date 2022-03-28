Exciting new restaurant brasserie bar is launched in Harrogate

Samsons Brasserie and Bar has been launched at Town Centre House at the former location of Bistro Pierre.

Situated in Cheltenham Crescent, Samsons Brasserie and Bar aims to offer locals and visitors alike a vibrant yet elegant dining and drinking destination for all occasions.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flashback to Harrogate restaurant Samsons' executive chef Josh Whitehead when he was at Harewood House.

Celebrating expectational food, the menu will honour British produce offering a lunch, dinner and grill menu for guests to enjoy.

The separate bar area will allow for guests to unwind and enjoy the extensive drinks menu until late into the evening.

The creative force behind the menu at Samsons is Executive Chef, Josh Whitehead, who has brought his extensive culinary knowledge and flair to the menu.

Formerly Executive Chef at Harewood Estate, and a semi-finalist of the 2016 MasterChef: The Professionals, Josh has created a sophisticated yet relaxed all day dining menu to be enjoyed.

Using locally sourced produce, the menu will encompass fish, meat, vegetarian and vegan options offering both smaller and larger plates and a separate grill menu focusing on high-quality cuts of meats.

'Hero dishes' are set to include small plates such as the Shredded Thirkleby Duck Crumpet, Cauliflower Cheese Profiterole with Lovage & Mustard.

Larger plates will include, Whole Rainbow Trout with Herb Stem and Sourdough ‘Grenobloise’, and Grilled Cod Collar with Langoustine Caramel, Samphire and Pickled Seaweed.

A separate grill menu will offer a range of different meats including a 350g Pork Tomahawk with Grilled Apple Mustard with an array of flavoursome sauces including Smoked Beef Fat Bearnaise, Elderflower Salsa Verde and Bone Marrow Peppercorn Sauce.

Those with a sweet tooth will be able to enjoy the array of desserts on the menu, including the Yorkshire Tea Profiterole, nodding to the local area, and the Chocolate and Spent Coffee Mille-feuille.

Studio-Two have consulted on the interiors of the space to create a relaxed yet sophisticated venue. Guests can enjoy the restaurant with 80 covers or enjoy a drink at the bar which sits up to 30 guests.

The terrace will be open for alfresco dining drinks from May 2.

Samsons have also created an extensive drinks menu to be enjoyed. Signature cocktails include the Anejo Manhattan, featuring Anejo Tequila paired with Sweet Vermouth, Licor 43, and the Whiskey Tea, featuring Yorkshire Tea married with Woodford Reserve and freshly juiced rhubarb.

Guests can also sip on an array of spirits, wine and beer throughout the restaurant and bar area.

For reservations and further information, visit: