Dead batteries should not be thrown in the bin.

Brits throw away around two million tonnes of electronics each year. But many may not realise what is the correct way to dispose of these goods to protect the environment.

The risk of climate change remains firmly on our minds, especially after a year of record-breaking temperatures. And recycling is one of the ways that we can all do our part.

Over the years we have become increasingly familiar with how to recycle and which items belong in which of our bins. But while we all know what to do with cardboard boxes, empty plastic bottles and glass, you may be less sure about what to do with old electronics.

No matter what electrical items you are planning on getting rid of, you can usually donate them, sell them second-hand, or even recycle them for future use. An expert has stepped in to help clear up what you should do with your dead batteries or old devices and electronics.

Look out for a crossed out wheelie bin symbol

Small electrical items that are no longer functional and can't be repaired are classified as WEEE (Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment). This category covers a wide variety of products, from household appliances like kettles and toasters to larger items such as lawnmowers and vacuum cleaners.

Ian Cowley, recycling expert at Cartridge Save, a UK company that recycles old electricals, said: “WEEE basically covers most things that either have a plug or need batteries to work. The components inside this kit can vary, so it's always a good idea to check what you can actually recycle.

“If you're decluttering and unsure how to dispose of your old electrical equipment, look for the crossed-out wheelie bin symbol. This indicates it can be recycled. Of course, if the item is still in good working order, donation is another option.”

The symbol indicates that the product should not be discarded as unsorted waste but must be sent to separate collection facilities for recovery and recycling. Ian warns: “Don't bin your old electronics, as they can leak harmful chemicals into the environment if they end up in landfill. This can pollute our water and air.”

What to do with used light bulbs?

Are you replacing the bulbs in your home and wondering what exactly you should do with the old used ones? Ian explains: “For light bulbs, take fluorescent ones to your local recycling centre. However, the older type with a glowing filament, like those that get really hot, can't be recycled and belong in your general waste bin.”

How to dispose of dead batteries

A pile of dead batteries. Photo: Manjunath Kiran/AFP via Getty Images | Manjunath Kiran/AFP via Getty Images

Used batteries shouldn't go in your general waste bin. Recycle them instead. Many councils offer battery collections, but you can always take them to your local recycling centre.

Ian adds: “The good news is that you can recycle all sorts of batteries, from the tiny ones in your watch to the bigger packs that power your laptop or mobile.” Just make sure you don’t throw them in the bin.

Getting rid of unwanted chargers and leads

Most things with a plug, battery or cable can be recycled, including those spare charging cables lying around unused. The cables are particularly useful because they contain copper and aluminium, which can be reused in new products.

Even the plastic coating can be given a second life through recycling. The expert said:“If your desk drawer is full of unused cables, a great idea is to bundle them together and take them to your local recycling centre.”

Three ways to dispose of your unwanted electronics

If you have old devices you are wanting to wave goodbye to. Here are three tips for properly disposing of them:

Kerbside collection

Some councils offer collections for small electricals right at the kerbside. It's worth checking with your local council to see if this is available in your area.

Drop them at a local recycling centre

If your council doesn't offer kerbside collections for small electricals, there are always recycling centres. With thousands across the UK, there's bound to be one nearby. It's a good idea to check their website beforehand to see if you need to book a slot or take proof of address to save you a wasted trip.

Hand them over to select retailers

Many shops offer a collection service for your old electrical items when they deliver your new one. This might incur a charge, but some shops do it for free. You can also usually drop your old electricals off at the shop itself at no extra cost.