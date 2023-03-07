Verity Frearson issues challenge to Harrogate businesses to join them at the Great North Run

Matthew Stamford, Verity Frearson’s Managing Director, will be leading a team of five staff members in the Great North Run in September.

The aim is to raise funds for Saint Michael's Hospice, the Harrogate charity which provides vital care and support for families living with terminal illness and bereavement across the Harrogate district.

And the boss of the sales and lettings agent has thrown down the gauntlet to other local businesses to get their running shoes for the 13.1 mile course between Newcastle and South Shields with an estimated 60,000 other participants.

Harrogate estate agents Verity Frearson’s Great North Run team - James Verity, David Stamford, Andy Preston, Matthew Stamford & Josh Burns.

"Charity has always been a big part of our company ethos and the Great North Run is a fantastic event,” said Mr Stamford.

"This will be my fifth time, although it’s been a few years since I last did it so I’m hoping that there’s life in the old dog yet!

"Saint Michael’s still have places available for the race. We’d like to challenge other Harrogate businesses to sign up.”

"It would be great to have some local friendly competition and see just how much money we can raise between us.”

Verity Frearson’s MD will be joined by fellow director James Verity, photographer Andy Preston, sales negotiator Josh Burns and accompanied viewer David Stamford.