Tesco is removing its in-store payment feature from the app, from March 7

Shoppers will no longer be able to pay and collect Clubcard points in one step

Many have customers expressed frustration, citing the convenience and time-saving benefits of the feature

Tesco explained the decision as part of a regular review of payment options

Customers can still earn points and access Clubcard Prices by scanning their Clubcard or app

Customers at the UK’s biggest supermarket have been left unhappy after the removal of a popular checkout service.

From Friday March 7, Tesco customers will no longer be able to use the supermarket’s app to pay in stores.

Previously, shoppers could open the app, tap “Pay In-Store,” and complete transactions while collecting Clubcard points by scanning a code. Now, they will need to perform these tasks separately.

An email to customers explained, “To ensure we’re able to keep bringing out the best value and convenience, we’ve taken the decision to remove the pay in-store feature, formally known as Tesco Pay+, from the Tesco app.

“Between now and March 7, the pay in-store feature will be phased out and any linked card details will be removed, unless you’re using them for GetGo, Whoosh, or home delivery shopping.

“So next time you’re in-store, you’ll need to pay separately after scanning your Clubcard.

“You can still earn points and access Clubcard Prices by simply scanning your Clubcard or app at the till. Or you can add your Clubcard to your Apple or Google Wallets.”

Shoppers are expressing frustration after Tesco’s decision to remove the feature from the app, with many praising the convenience it offered. For some, the feature was a time-saver, while others appreciated not needing to carry a wallet.

Some are speculating that the removal of the feature could be aimed at reducing the processing load on the app to ensure smoother performance.

In response to the backlash, a Tesco spokesperson explained: “We regularly review the payment options available to our customers.

"It’s still quick easy to earn points on your shopping and fuel and enjoy Clubcard Prices offers by tapping your Clubcard in-store, scanning it via the Tesco App, or by adding it to your Apple or Google wallet.”

