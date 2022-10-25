Staffing a ‘significant challenge’ for post-Covid food hygiene inspections across Harrogate

During the pandemic, the Food Standards Agency advised all councils to prioritise “high risk” food businesses as inspections resumed last July.

And since then Harrogate Borough Council said it has visited all establishments in this category during the first year of its food service recovery plan.

But there are now almost 1,100 “low risk” businesses which are due an inspection from officers – and that figure is more than double the 415 pending inspections in 2019.

The council said in a report that staffing has become a “significant challenge” in the last year as it deals with difficulties in recruiting and also prepares to hand over services to the new North Yorkshire Council.

It also said that another wave of Covid infections this winter could mean staff once again have to shift their focus to other enforcement work.

“There is a risk that the winter period may see an increase in Covid-19,” the council said.

“Should further local or national controls be put in place, team resource may need to be dedicated to advice, enforcement and infection control again.”

Food businesses are given ratings between zero and five, and there are currently 549 pending inspections due at businesses in the lowest risk category E, while 531 are due in category D.

The council said in a statement that inspections at these firms would be carried out “when resources allow”.

It comes after the authority warned that food safety standards at some Harrogate businesses had “deteriorated significantly” during the Covid lockdowns when full inspections were postponed.

And since restrictions were lifted last year, the council said large events have increased “in number and complexity every year” with extra pressure on staff.

These events have included the Great Yorkshire Show, Knaresborough Bed Race, Deer Shed Festival near Ripon, Harrogate’s Autumn Flower Show and new regular food markets, the council said.

“Events are attracting traders from out of district with a huge variance in compliance,” it added.

