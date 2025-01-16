Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The brand is closing more stores as it attempts to survive the high street struggle 🛍️

Select Fashion has announced the closure of three UK stores by the end of January

The closures follow a series of shutdowns last year, including locations in Ipswich, Kent, and London

The brand entered a Company Voluntary Arrangement in 2023 to manage debts and restructuring

Select, founded in 1988, has been struggling with high street challenges since falling into administration in 2019

Despite the closures, Select continues to operate around 105 stores across the UK

A budget fashion chain has announced a series of closing-down sales as it prepares to shut three of its UK stores for good by the end of the month.

Select Fashion, owned by Turkish entrepreneur Cafer Mahiroğlu, fell into administration in 2019, citing challenging high street conditions, but was later bought out by Genus UK Limited.

Recent filings with Companies House reveal that Select entered into a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) last summer, a restructuring process that allows businesses to negotiate their debts, including rent reductions with landlords.

This method is often used by struggling companies, with others like Caffe Nero and Body Shop having utilised it previously. But now, Select is closing three more stores, all of which are expected to close by the end of January.

(Photo: David Potter/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The affected Select locations are as follows:

Crewe

Kidderminster

Thornaby

The shopping centres housing the stores in Kidderminster and Thornaby have posted nearly identical messages urging customers to use any credit vouchers before the stores close.

In Crewe, a local news outlet shared an image of the store, displaying posters announcing the closing-down sale.

The three closures follow a series of other shutdowns last year, including stores in Ipswich, Kent, Cwmbran, and London’s Erith Riverside Shopping Centre.

Despite the closures, Select still operates around 105 stores across the UK, continuing its high street presence after nearly 40 years.

At the time of writing, Select is offering up to 30% off new arrivals with the code, ‘NEWIN30’, with free UK delivery on orders of £30.

Select Fashion was founded in 1988, known for offering affordable, on-trend fashion for women. The brand initially grew through high-street stores across the UK, positioning itself as a value-focused alternative to other fashion retailers.

Select was originally owned by the Mahiroğlu family and was part of a larger group of businesses under their control. Over the years, the company expanded its presence, with over 200 stores at its peak.

What do you think about Select Fashion's latest closures and their efforts to restructure? Have you shopped at one of their stores or noticed any changes in your local high street? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments.