If you’re wondering what your Christmas lights will cost, the Money Saving Expert has broken it down 💡

With energy prices high, many are worried about affording festive lights

The type of lights you use makes a big difference in cost

LED bulb cost less than 1p per 12 hours per 100 bulbs, while incandescent bulbs cost 1p per hour

Running 100 LED bulbs for a month costs ~15p; incandescent costs ~£1.80

LEDs are also up to 50 times more durable, saving money in the long run

Martin Lewis’ Money Saving Expert team have crunched the numbers to work out just how much your decorative Christmas lights could be costing you this holiday season.

Yes, Christmas is just around the corner, and with energy prices still painfully high, many people are wondering if they can afford to light up their homes this festive period.

It turns out that the type of lights you have - LED or ‘traditional’ incandescent bulbs - can make a huge difference.

If cutting electricity costs is your priority, switching to LEDs is a no-brainer. They’re cheaper to run, last up to 50 times longer, and are far more energy-efficient.

Incandescent bulbs are typically made of glass, get hot after being on for a while, and may have a visible filament inside. LED bulbs are usually made of plastic, stay cool to the touch, and are far more energy-efficient.

Here’s how the costs between the two different types of bulb break down:

LED lights: Running a string of 100 LED bulbs (using just three watts) costs less than 1p per hour - in fact, it’s about 1p for every 12 hours.

Running a string of 100 LED bulbs (using just three watts) costs less than 1p per hour - in fact, it’s about 1p for every 12 hours. Incandescent lights: A string of 100 incandescent bulbs (using 40 watts) costs roughly 1p per hour, or 12p for every 12 hours.

For example, running a 100-bulb string of LED lights for six hours a day over a month would cost about 15p. The same usage with incandescent lights would cost about £1.80. Larger sets with more bulbs will naturally cost more.

A string of 100 LED lights can cost as little as £5, while larger outdoor options like 20-metre rope lights might be £15 or more. Over time, LEDs will also save you money, especially if you reuse them year after year.

But, if your budget is tight this Christmas, buying new LED lights may not be an option. In that case, consider rationing how long you turn on your incandescent lights rather than splurging on replacements.

How to calculate the cost of your Christmas lights

If you’ve kept your Christmas lights’ packaging, check it for the wattage to help you estimate costs.

Once you have the wattage, multiply the wattage by 24.5p (the current average price per kWh under the energy Price Cap).

Multiply that number by the number of hours you plan to use them, then divide that total by 1,000 (since there are 1,000 watts in a kilowatt).

What do you think about the cost of Christmas lights this year? Have you already made the switch to LED, or are you sticking with your old incandescent bulbs? Share your thoughts, tips, or money-saving tricks in the comments section.