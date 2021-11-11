Christmas competition launched for town-centre businesses

Harrogate Borough Council is creating a series of town centre festive panels to promote local businesses. PHOTO: Richard Jenison.

The festive promotional panels created by Harrogate Borough Council will stand in Boroughbridge, Harrogate, Knaresborough, Masham, Pateley Bridge and Ripon town centres from early December.

The feature panels will be designed free of charge as a festive advertisement and will contain QR codes giving access to a website where all the businesses will be listed.

Any business can devise its own discount offer to appear on the website and one will be chosen at random to feature on the display panel in their town.

The panels will encourage shoppers to discover new outlets in their search for festive gifts, refreshments and entertainment.

It is hoped that the colourful displays, part-funded by the European Union’s European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and the UK Government, will help to drive footfall into the high streets and town centres across the district this Christmas.

Organisers say shops, cafés, bars and restaurants have a chance of winning prime town-centre advertising over the festive period, and all entrants are guaranteed to have their profile raised through the project.

Gemma Rio, Head of Destination Management at Harrogate Borough Council, said: “We wanted to create something engaging and fun to encourage footfall back into our town centres. We secured additional funding to be able to offer support to local businesses following what has been a difficult 18 months for our local high streets.

“Local businesses can take advantage of the free advertising by offering exclusive discounts to attract shoppers to their stores. We would encourage businesses in these towns to take advantage of this free marketing opportunity in what we hope will be a thriving run-up to Christmas.”