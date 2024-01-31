‘Champagne, cocktails, and canapes’: Grantley Halls search for budding talent as luxury recruitment event returns

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As part of its recruitment drive for 2024, five-star hotel, Grantley Hall is inviting prospective employees to attend the next instalment of its “Come Join Our Party" recruitment event.

Following the success of the first event in October, the next event will take place on Wednesday February 7 from 4-8pm in the Grantley Suite & Valeria’s Champagne & Cocktail Bar.

The event will showcase the exciting career opportunities on offer for those looking for the next step in their hospitality career.

Grantley Hall's 'Come Join Our Party' event welcomes those seeking work within the hospitality industry a taste of what the five-star venue has to offer.

Attendees will have the chance to experience Grantley Hall first-hand with a guided tour of the award-winning hotel.

Job seekers will taste mocktails, canapés, and sweet treats, and experience Grantley Hall as a guest.

The event finishes with rejuvenating hand massages carried out by the Three Graces Spa’s skilled therapists.

As part of the unique evening, attendees have the opportunity to engage with Grantley Hall's Heads of Departments where they can discuss job prospects that best align with their skillset.

The recruitment night is an opportunity for the venue to meet budding talent whilst showcasing what venue's luxury reputation.

Overseeing Grantley Hall’s recruitment is HR Advisor, Emily Leslie, she said: “After the success of our first Come Join Our Party recruitment evening, and the positive feedback that we received, this approachable way showed a positive insight into how the hotel operates behind the scenes.

“We knew that we had to host another event for budding hospitality talent in the area.

“I have personally been part of the Grantley Hall team since we opened our doors in 2019 and progressed throughout my time with the business starting out as a HR Intern, so I know first-hand just what great opportunities we can offer.”

Grantley Hall’s HR Director, Louise Helliwell, said: “The New Year brings with it new job prospects, and what better place than to look for a career in hospitality than at Grantley Hall? “We are incredibly proud of our award-winning hotel, which includes our amazing staff benefits, alongside offering experience in an exceptional five-star property that is rare to find outside of London.

“This year Grantley Hall turns five and we have an exciting year ahead, with lots in the pipeline for our guests and team.

“This means that we are looking to fill a variety of roles across the business.

“Whether you are looking for a front of house position, or behind the scenes, I’m confident that there will be the perfect position for you!

“We look forward to meeting many new faces on February 7 to discuss potential roles, career progression, and what it’s really like for our team to work at one of the UK’s best luxury hotels.”

Grantley Hall is committed to creating a vibrant and supportive work environment, where team members can thrive.

Whether you are an experienced professional or just starting your journey, the "Come Join Our Party" event is the perfect opportunity to explore a rewarding career with no need to RSVP if you are interested in attending.