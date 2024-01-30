IN PICTURES: Ripon's top pubs as voted for by those who live and work in the city

And the best pub goes to….

In a poll published on social media we asked people who live and work in Ripon which pubs they ranked as the best in the city.

The poll gathered over 150 comments from pub goers all keen to express their love for over 18 different pubs in and around the city.

With plenty of pubs and bars to choose from, Ripon’s impressive selection of watering holes have kept the city on the map as one of the must visit gems of the north.

Whether it is a picturesque garden view, a quality IPA, or a seasonal menu and warm atmosphere, Ripon’s pubs appear to have it all.

After counting up the votes the winners became clear.

Take a look and see if your favourite is on the ‘top ranking’ list.

1 . One Eyed Rat, Ripon The number one spot goes to the One Eyes Rat. A traditional dog friendly pub with a log fire and large garden area, focussing on real ale, and community events.

2 . Black Swan, Ripon Second place goes to the Black Swan. The pub has sky-rocketed in popularity since the new owners have hosted extra vibrant events for the community and local charities.

3 . The Royal Oak, Ripon Third place goes to The Royal Oak. Known for exceptional food standards, the pub still manages to welcome drinkers and keep that cosy and friendly atmosphere.

4 . The Portly Pig, Ripon Fourth place goes to The Portly Pig. The first of Ripon's taprooms should be exceptionally proud of fourth place as a newcomer to the city. The venue is set to stand out with its special selection of IPA's and unique atmosphere.