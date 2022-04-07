Carers' Resource moves to brand new Harrogate base

The charity has had its head office at North Park Road in Harrogate since 1995, but they are now moving to a more modern premises nearby at Grove Park Court.

Staff have started moving in to the new office space and they are hoping that it will be fully operational by April 11.

An official opening is due to take place on May 13 when local MP Andrew Jones will cut the ribbon.

The Carers' Resource charity is moving to a brand new Harrogate base

Chris Whiley, CEO of Carers’ Resource, said: “We are really excited to be moving into our new base in Grove Park Court.

“This charity began its life in Harrogate and while we have expanded over the years, this move demonstrates our huge commitment to carers in the Harrogate area and beyond.

“We have recently secured a new contract from North Yorkshire County Council to continue delivering services for unpaid carers in Harrogate and Craven, and to start delivering a full range of services in Selby.

"This move will give us a strong base from which we can continue to provide vital information, advice and support to carers.”

Carers’ Resource was founded by Anne Smyth, who was awarded an OBE by the Queen in 2013 for her services to carers.

A small carers project initially operated out of Harrogate Hospital before moving to North Park Road in 1995 and becoming an independent, not-for-profit charity with four staff.

Carers’ Resource now supports unpaid adult and young carers in Harrogate, Bradford and Craven districts, and will also be providing services in Selby from July 2022.

The full address of the new Carers’ Resource base is: Unit 3, Grove Park Court, Grove Park Terrace, Harrogate, HG1 4DP.

The contact telephone numbers will remain the same: 01423 500 555 or 0808 501 5939.