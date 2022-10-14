Business: Here’s where crucial ‘investment zones’ could be created in Harrogate district

Harrogate47 and Potter Space Ripon are the other locations which have been included in a bid from North Yorkshire County Council to the government’s investment zones initiative.

If approved, new developments and businesses in those areas would benefit from tax cuts and relaxed planning restrictions as part of a drive to support economic growth.

Businesses would also see stamp duty waived, employment taxes cut and business rates scrapped to also attract new investment and create jobs.

Harrogate Convention Centre and two business parks have been revealed as the locations where new “investment zones” could be created in the district.

However, there are some concerns over the environmental impact of speeding up new developments with fewer regulations, as well as questions if the zones will shift existing economic activity rather than creating new business.

Councillor Carl Les, leader of North Yorkshire County Council, said none of the locations submitted across the county are “sensitive or protected” and that the initiative was “exciting and welcome”.

He said: “The sites we are putting forward for consideration are locations that have already been earmarked for commercial development to support business growth and job creation.

“The proposed benefits of investment zones could help to make these sites even more attractive to new businesses and accelerate development ambitions.

“We are fully aware of the need to minimise any environmental impacts, so all the sites we are putting forward have been selected in accordance with local planning and conservation policy.”

Harrogate Convention Centre is currently developing proposals for a potential £47 million redevelopment, although there are questions over how it could be funded after money for the venue was not included in a devolution deal for North Yorkshire.

Meanwhile, the Harrogate47 business park is being built near junction 47 of the A1(M) and once completed will have 56,000 sq m of space for office, hi-tech and logistics businesses.

The Potter Space Ripon business park at junction 50 of the motorway has also recently revealed plans to expand its site.

The government said the proposed investment zones – which are loosely based on the freeport scheme led by former chancellor Rishi Sunak – will only be allowed if “local consent” is confirmed. It also said they must be ready to deliver quickly.