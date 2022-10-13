Harrogate Convention Centre’s new contracts for major events promise 'bustling town all year round’

Harrogate Convention Centre has signed long-term contracts with two major events. (Picture Gerard Binks)

The two public shows will return to the spa town until 2024 and 2025 respectively, bringing thousands of visitors to the Victorian spa town ahead of the holiday season.

The head of operations at Harrogate Convention Centre, Michael Constantine, said winning those sort of contracts would help ensure Harrogate remained a bustling town all year round.

“We are delighted to have secured long-term relationships with such major public shows on behalf of Harrogate and North Yorkshire,” said Mr Constantine.

"The Knitting & Stitching Show and the Northern Homebuilding & Renovating Show are highly popular among Harrogate residents and attract thousands of visitors from around the country.

"Hosting these large-scale events throughout autumn and the Christmas season ensures that Harrogate remains a bustling town all year round.”

"We are very pleased to see our hospitality trade benefit from all the visitors attracted to these events.”

The events form part of the exhibition season in Harrogate, with eight shows – three trade and five public – catering to a variety of trades and interests.

Opening between October and January 2023, they also promise to bring tens of thousands of visitors and exhibitors to Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upcoming exhibitions at Harrogate Convention Centre include three of the UK’s premier trade fairs, Harrogate International Nursery Fair (October 16-18) opening this Sunday; Christmas & Gift (January 15-18, 2023) and BIGGA Turf Management Exhibition (BTME, January 24-26, 2023).

Other public shows include:

The Great White Food Festival (28-30 October 28-30) that sees Michelin three-star chef Marco Pierre White return to Harrogate with some of the hottest names in the culinary world.

Northern Homebuilding & Renovating Show (November 4-6) with an emphasis on energy efficiency solutions this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thought Bubble Comic Festival (November 12-13), the UK’s biggest comic art convention.

The Knitting and Stitching Show (November 17-20) highly anticipated by textile art and craft lovers.