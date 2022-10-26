Britain’s favourite vicar is very special guest at Harrogate Business Lunch

Rev Richard Coles speaking at Harrogate Business Lunch at Pavilions of Harrogate.

Held at Pavilions of Harrogate, Rev Richard Coles - vicar, musician, presenter and Strictly Come Dancing contestant - came to the popular luncheon to act as an entertaining guest speaker.

Organised by Howard Matthews Partnership, the firm of chartered accountants based in Harrogate and Leeds, the event was making its long-awaited return after a 29-month break during the pandemic.

The Rev Richard Coles is perhaps best known for his appearances on BBC TV panel shows such as Would I Lie To You?, Have I Got News For You and QI, and has also appeared on Celebrity Masterchef.

Harrogate Business Lunch - Rev Richard Coles and Harrogate Mayor Coun Victoria Oldham pictured with the event's organisers.

A former member of ’80s bands Bronski Beat and The Communards, he took holy orders in 2005 and was ordained into the Anglican Church.