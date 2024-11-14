Blacks Solicitors launches new trade mark protection service for brand owners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Aligning with market demand and changes, leading law firm, Blacks Solicitors, has introduced a new service to support in the safeguarding of company trade marks from potential infringement.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The newly-launched service focuses on delivering peace of mind to businesses, ensuring that attempts to register similar or identical trade marks do not go unnoticed. This new service bolsters the Intellectual Property (IP) team’s offering, enhancing its ability to protect and support IP rights in a dynamic and competitive environment.

Trade marks are a type of Intellectual Property Right which offer legal protection for names, logos and slogans linked to particular goods or services. In an increasingly complex commercial landscape, it has become more critical than ever for businesses to protect their intellectual property. The last financial year saw a steep rise in the number of new UK trade mark applications, with more than 163,0001 being submitted, highlighting the need for businesses to take a proactive approach to brand protection to ensure sustained growth against competition and avoid any disputes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pete Konieczko-Hansom, Legal Director and Head of Commercial law at Blacks Solicitors, said: “Protecting your brand is key in today’s marketplace and it’s not enough to rely on the IPO (Intellectual Property Office) to flag potential issues. Our new trade mark protection service ensures that clients don’t have to worry about similar or potentially damaging trade marks slipping through unnoticed.

Pete Konieczko-Hansom, Legal Director and Head of Commercial and IP Law at Blacks Solicitors

“We’ve developed this service to expand our offering and ensure our clients can focus on growing their business, knowing that their brands are being properly safeguarded.”

The new service offers a hassle-free, client-centric solution, by monitoring listings for similar or conflicting trade marks using specialist software systems and alerts. The service will benefit businesses by reducing the risk of brand dilution or infringement, saving time and resources that might otherwise be spent on legal disputes or defending against unauthorised applications.

Blacks’ Intellectual Property team includes experts with more than 40 years of experience, meaning the firm is well-positioned to provide comprehensive advice on trade mark protection. The team comprises Pete Konieczko-Hansom, Legal Director and Head of Commercial, Yat Wong, Senior Associate, and Solicitors Beth Brindley and Daisy Jackman, who are all dedicated to delivering tailored solutions for their clients.

For more information about the trade mark service or advice on IP law, please visit: http://www.lawblacks.com/business/intellectual-property-law/