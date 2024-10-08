Blacks Solicitors celebrates growth of employment team with 11 new appointments

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading law firm, Blacks Solicitors, is celebrating the growth of its employment law offering thanks to the appointment of 11 new legal professionals, taking the team to a total of 21.

Among the new cohort is Solicitor Ellie Broadhurst, who specialises in employment litigation, Solicitor Georgia Jeonney, Consultant Solicitor Andrew Cameron, and Paralegals Dev Matharu and Oliver Davies.

Olivia Hunt has also bolstered the team further, joining as a Legal Secretary, alongside Apprentices and Trainees, Adam Megson, Bella Birkett, Leon Cordero, and Emily Owston. Additionally, Lana Bamforth joined as a Graduate Solicitor Apprentice as part of the firm's 2022 scheme and is due to qualify in 2025.

The recent expansion reflects Blacks’ commitment to supporting the growing demand for employment-focused legal services, its excellent reputation in the market, and the firm’s enhanced offering in this specialism. The firm has also announced the recent promotion of Anna Schiavetta to Associate Solicitor within the Employment team. Anna has vast experience and specialises in employment litigation, acting for corporate clients and individuals, representing Maxine Lynskey in a recent national discrimination case against Direct Line, which generated significant press coverage.

Blacks Solicitors' Employment Law Team

Reflecting on her two-year experience at the firm and her recent promotion, Anna commented: “I am thrilled to be part of a team that continually strives for excellence and growth. Blacks’ reputation for the quality of its work, the calibre of its clients, and its enjoyable workplace culture have made it a fantastic place to progress my career. The strong support from senior staff and the firm’s commitment to work-life balance has been key to my development. I look forward to contributing further to our success and delivering high-quality services to our clients.”

The Employment team were recently ranked number 3 in the Legal 500 Yorkshire and The Humber category, citing the team's offering as ‘outstanding’ with special mention to the continued client satisfaction and technical excellence the team offers.

Tom Moyes, Partner, who co-heads the Team with Paul Kelly, added: “‘We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Andrew Cameron and develop the Regulatory offering that he’s brought to the team. Andrew is very well respected in the market and has significant experience representing clients following regulatory interventions, including in investigations and prosecutions by HMRC, the Health and Safety Executive, the Environment Agency, and Local Authorities. There is no doubt he adds a new dimension to the team, as we continue to grow and service our clients.”

Over the last financial year, the Employment team at Blacks has achieved a 27 percent increase in revenue compared to the previous year, completed work valued at approximately £1.5 million, handled 1,100 new cases, and worked with over 900 clients, including Morrisons PLC, Really Useful Products, a national housebuilder, and an International sports brand. The team has also developed a number of notable specialisms in areas such as the menopause and education, in addition to the new regulatory offering.

Commenting on the recent expansion, Paul Kelly, Partner and Head of the Employment team at Blacks, said: “Our expansion reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional service and adapting to our clients’ needs. With the addition of new team members and their diverse expertise, we are well-positioned to manage the increased workload and continue providing top-tier legal support.

“Our focus remains on client care and expanding our service offerings to meet the evolving demands of our clientele. Looking ahead, we aim to attract top-quality staff, increase turnover, consolidate our expanded team, and work with larger clients, all while maintaining our sharp focus on client service and care.”

For more information or advice on Employment law, please visit: www.lawblacks.com/employment