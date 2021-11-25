Black Friday deal at the Hotel St George in Harrogate

The Hotel St George is offering set room rates starting from just £95 a night for two people as part of Black Friday

The deal includes a night stay at the Hotel St George which includes breakfast and a £40 food and beverage voucher to be spent at the hotel (with no restrictions – other than it has to be spent during the stay).

Bookings have to be made by 31st December 2021, but available dates will run up until 31st March 2022 (excluding Christmas and New Year).

Harrogate Farm Shop to host Christmas Taster Weekend

Stay in one of the well appointed 90 bedrooms, whether you’re travelling solo or with the whole family, the Hotel St George have got you covered with a range of accommodation available

The Hotel St George has 90 bedrooms with a range of accommodation available from classic, superior, premier or family rooms.

You can dine in the popular Swaledale restaurant where their lunch and dinner menus feature modern classics made with the very best of British seasonal produce as well as local Yorkshire meats, seafood and cheeses.

The Coast & Country collection consists of 37 hotels spread across the UK's most popular tourist spots, such as Devon, Cornwall and the Lake District.

The deal is available to everyone via the Coast & Country Hotel Collection's website between the 25th and 30th of November.