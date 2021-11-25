PICTURE SPECIAL: Harrogate gardens lighting up festive season in stunning style

Hundreds and thousands of fairy lights and vibrant vistas have transformed RHS Harlow Carr, creating magical moments for thousands of visitors throughout the festive season.

Colourful tree canopies, sparkling shrubs and glittering water features light the way around the gardens, taking in iconic sights and breath-taking displays.

With lights illuminating the Four Seasons sculptures by Phillip Haas, iconic features such as Streamside, the Queen Mother’s Lake and the Winter Walk, and an extended route into the woodland, the light trail this year is bigger and brighter than ever before.

Liz Thwaite, Head of Site at RHS Harlow Carr, said: “Audiences have been giving great feedback about this year’s Glow, which is bigger than ever, and extends up into the Woodland for the first time.

“The event sold out before we launched, however we have reviewed our capacity over the last few days and I’m very pleased to say we’re adding a limited number of tickets to each slot from Thursday (November 25) onwards.”

This is the fourth year of illuminations, with the installation designed once again by leading lighting designers Illuminate Design.

For the first time, the RHS is hosting the winter illuminations across all five of its gardens throughout the country including RHS Garden Bridgewater, which opened in Salford earlier this year.

There will also be displays in RHS Wisley located in Surrey, RHS Rosemoor in Devon and RHS Hyde Hall in Essex, with each garden being totally unique and bringing a new perspective altogether and brightening up the cold winter months.

Robin Shephard-Blandy is the Director of Illuminate Design, and the lead designer.

The Illuminate Design team has a background in theatrical lighting design and Robin says his vision is that visitors to Glow will experience a journey through the gardens with a first half, a second half and a grand finale.

As well as taking in the dazzling installations, visitors can enjoy warming drinks and sweet treats from Bettys Tea House, exclusive to RHS Harlow Carr.

There will also be the chance to do some Christmas shopping in the Garden Centre, with extended opening until 8.30pm.

The winter illuminations will be on display in RHS Harlow Carr on selected dates from Thursday, November 19 through until Saturday, December 19.

Tickets are currently sold out, with a number of limited tickets available from Thursday, November 25.

For more information and to buy the few remaining tickets, visit: https://www.rhs.org.uk/gardens/harlow-carr/whats-on/glow-winter-illuminations

