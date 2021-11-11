Award-winning home care service in Harrogate gives staff a pay rise to recognise their tireless efforts during Covid pandemic

Radfield Home Care Harrogate, Wetherby and North Yorkshire - winner of Harrogate Advertiser’s Employer of the Year Award 2020 - has launched the new industry-leading pay rise for its care professionals.

The increase will see staff paid £11 per hour for all time spent with clients, plus all time spent travelling, as well as an additional allowance for every mile covered.

Business owner Matthew Nutting said: “Our Care Professionals have worked so hard during the last 18 months of the pandemic and they need to be rewarded for their efforts.

"Their effort, commitment and loyalty to our clients during these difficult times has had a huge impact on their wellbeing and quality of life. Without them some of our clients would

have been isolated and potentially not seen a single person or left the house for weeks on end.

“Our new pay structure is being offered to all new Care Professionals as well as our existing team. As well as great rates of pay, all new team members receive a comprehensive training

and induction programme; ongoing support and personal development; regular appraisals and one-to-ones; guaranteed hours contracts and even a paid day off for their birthdays.”

Radfield Home Care Harrogate, Wetherby and North Yorkshire supports clients from Harrogate, Knaresborough, Ripon and Pateley Bridge. Clients benefit from companionship, care

and support services - ranging from day trips, to support getting washed and ready for the day ahead, to specialist dementia and palliative services.

Prior to launching the quality-led home care service a little over three years ago, owner Matthew had spent many years working within the NHS and social care sector. During this time he saw a need for providing exceptional care in rural communities as well as a gap in the market to provide exceptional care careers.