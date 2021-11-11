A marathon fundraiser for the RBL. Left to right with the cheque are Claire Crabb, Royal British Legion Branch Chairman Gordon Townsley, Royal British Legion Field Officer Colin Northridge, Poppy Appeal Organiser David Marshall and Peninsula Company OC Lawrence Crabb.

NOSTALGIA: Take a look back at Remembrance services from the past as we commemorate 100 years of the Poppy Appeal

Communities will come together to remember the service and sacrifice of our Armed Forces today and on Remembrance Sunday.

By Gemma Jimmison
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 11:40 am

This year will mark the 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion and the Poppy Appeal.

In Harrogate, Lord Kirkhope will be attending the commemorations on Remembrance Sunday when the Civic Party will meet at the Wesley Centre at 10.20am, before heading to the War Memorial for a service, a two minute silence, and the laying of wreaths. The party will then march past a military contingent before heading to Wesley Chapel for a remembrance service starting at 11.30am.

Visit www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk for details about other services, including in Knaresborough and Ripon.

1.

Poppy Appeal collectors meet up at the Old Health Centre in Boroughbridge for a charity Coffee Morning.

2.

Members of the British Legion raise the Flag for the start of Poppy Week. Front row from left are Jack Crossfield, Eva Kitching, branch chairman Paul Darley, Gordon Lund and John Penrose. Back row from left are John Jobling, John Anderson, George Cook, George Smith, Ian Balgue and Alan Pitchfork.

3.

Two Scout members prepare to lay a wreath of poppies.

4.

Poppy seller Evelyn Pape.

