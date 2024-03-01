News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING

'As poor as a church mouse’: North Yorkshire’s legendary craftsman's dresser sells for £9,500 at Ripon auction

An early ‘Mouseman’ oak dresser sold for £9,500 at Ripon Elstob Auctioneers this week proving North Yorkshire’s most famous craftsman still maintains value on the antique market.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 1st Mar 2024, 16:52 GMT
The solid oak antique dresser was carved between 1920-1930 by Robert Thompson, who is now globally known as - the Mouseman.

Mr Thompson became a legendary craftsman due to his unique signature of a mouse carved on his furniture.

Mouseman is now a name synonymous with exceptional quality furniture, and in recent years has taken record prices at auction.

North Yorkshire's most famous craftsman's dresser sells for £9,500 at Ripon's Elstob Auctioneers.
North Yorkshire's most famous craftsman's dresser sells for £9,500 at Ripon's Elstob Auctioneers.

Part of the furniture's charm comes from the discovery of the mouse which is skilfully hidden within each piece.

The most expensive single piece on record sold for an incredible $70,000 in an auction in New York.

Other collections have sold for even more in recent years, whilst all original pieces manage to retain a high market value regardless of size.

The inspiring story is said to have originated from carving an altar rail one day, whilst bemoaning his poverty with a colleague, he said: “We’re as poor as a church mouse.”

According to his great grandson the idea of a church mouse gnawing away with no one knowing it was there, inspired the idea to use it as a trademark.

From that moment on, he carved a small mouse on every piece he made, and became known to future generations across the globe as 'the Mouseman'.

