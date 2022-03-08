Approval for Harrogate 47 business park with potential for 2,000 jobs

A computer-generated image of how the development could look.

Opus North and Bridges Fund Management have secured planning permission from Harrogate Borough Council for the Harrogate 47 development near junction 47 of the A1(M).

Construction will now start in summer and once completed Harrogate 47 will deliver over 600,000 square feet of employment space, with the potential to support 2,000 jobs.

Ryan Unsworth, development director of Opus North, said: “This development is key for the Harrogate and wider North Yorkshire economy due to its capacity to transform vacant land into office and industrial space for local, regional and national occupiers, and the vast job-creating potential it has.

"The delivery of Harrogate 47 will allow local companies to expand and grow within the region in addition to attracting inward investment into the district." .

Described as a "sustainable employment development," Harrogate 47 will include employment space for office, hi-tech and logistics businesses.

The developers have appointed contractor GMI to start the enabling and infrastructure works with immediate effect.

Guy Bowden, partner at Bridges Fund Management, added: “Harrogate 47 will support the growth of the local economy by addressing the regional shortages of prime accommodation for key growth sectors like logistics, creative and digital.

"It will also incorporate some best-in-class sustainability features, building on our longstanding experience of sustainable development across the UK.

"We are delighted to have been granted consent and look forward to seeing the units take shape this year.”