Aon renews sponsorship with Harrogate Town AFC

The investment by Aon, which provides its Yorkshire-based clients, from SMEs to large corporates with a broad range of risk and health solutions, will support Harrogate Town Football Club with kit provision, additional media equipment, as well as its business strategy and player development centre.

James Fell, Head of Office for Aon Leeds Tingley and Harrogate, said: “We have a long relationship with Harrogate Town Football Club which has grown year-on-year.

"Last season we became the main sponsor of the women’s team and it’s great that we are continuing our partnership with the whole club and help make a positive difference in the local community.

Aon has renewed its sponsorship of Harrogate Town AFC for the 2022/23 season

“Colleagues in Aon’s new Harrogate office are looking forward to watching the teams this season and collaborating closely with the club on a number of initiatives.”

Joanne Towler, Commercial Director at Harrogate Town AFC, added: “Aon is a key partner for Harrogate Town Football Club.

"The partnership over the years has made a significant impact on the club, from the players performance on the pitch, to our Football Academy and most recently to our women’s team.

