Another Harrogate business leader questions Plan B rules

David Simister, Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce’s chief executive, said the way the new restrictions were being handled "made no sense".

Mr Simister said: “To me, ‘Plan B’ makes no sense whatsoever.

"From next week, we are being asked to work from home, but at the same time we can go to the gym, restaurants, pubs, bars and Christmas parties – all without the need of wearing a mask.

“Working from home will definitely have an impact on the economy – public transport, car parks, pubs, shops and cafes will all suffer as a result.

"following on from this week’s revelations about Number Ten lockdown parties, I’m not sure if Parliament will be in the mood to impose further restrictions.”

The announcement on Wednesday by Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the return of face masks and Covid passports comes just as businesses in the hospitality sector were set to enjoy a much-needed Christmas boost in terms of trading.

In Harrogate, the new Christmas Fayre in the town centre with its feast of craft stalls and food and drink has received a universal thumbs-up after the town centre enjoyed one of its busiest weekends on record.

Though terrible weather undermined the positive picture for a day or two earlier this week, hopes are high footfall will remain high all the way to the fayre's final day this Sunday which will see the Swiss-style wooden chalets around Cambridge Street, Market Place, Station Square and Cambridge Crescent close their doors.

Harrogate shops and businesses will be hoping Plan B does not dent festive trading too much.

One important plus point is, as the rules stand now, face masks are still not required for bars, cafes or restaurants.

What the Government says on Covid: The key points of Plan B

FACE MASKS

From Friday 10 December, face coverings will be mandatory for most indoor public venues including places of worship, theatres and cinemas, as well as in shops and on public transport.

But masks will NOT be needed in hospitality settings such as pubs or restaurants, nor in venues where it is "not practical to wear them" (for instance, where exercise or singing takes place).

WORKING FROM HOME

From Monday 13 December, people should work from home "if they can".

COVID PASSPORTS

From Wednesday 15 December (subject to parliamentary approval), people will need an NHS Covid Pass - or a negative lateral flow test - to gain entry to:

Nightclubs

Indoor unseated venues with more than 500 people

Unseated outdoor venues with more than 4,000 people