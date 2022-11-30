Amazing Christmas deals and prizes in Harrogate as 24 businesses come together in new 'advent calendar'

Taking part in the Harrogate Advent Calendar - The team at Hoopers department store on James Street with Santa and his elf.

A social media Harrogate Advent Calendar of treats has been brought together by a collection of the town's leading businesses which launches on Thursday, December 1.

The brainchild of Harrogate-based educational theatre specialist, Suzanne Vaughan, businesses across the town are offering 24 days of stunning seasonal special offers in a not-to-be-missed opportunity.

Members of the public will be invited to check on the special advent calendar each day, with a special festive goodie - sponsored by a town business - hiding behind every door.

Taking part in the Harrogate Advent Calendar - Santa and the team at Spirit of Harrogate on Montpellier Parade, the home of award-winning Slingsby Gin.

Director of Enchantica's, Suzanne is also the creator of The Harrogate Father Christmas Experience, which returns to the Cedar Court Hotel in Harrogate from this Saturday.

"We love delivering Christmas magic for families to enjoy but we knew we could do more for the businesses and organisations in our town and that is how the Harrogate (Social Media) Advent calendar was born," she said.

"Each day in December will see the reveal of a wonderful range of gifts, special offers and prizes for people to enjoy and together thanks to all of the businesses and organisations involved.

"All you need to do is follow Enchanticas on instagram and Facebook throughout December to hear about all of the amazing offers behind each door."

Simon Cotton, MD of HRH Group of hotels, said he was delighted to back the campaign.

"Christmas is such an important time for everyone in the town and we are happy to support anything that attracts people into the town."

Suzanne is urging families to visit Father Christmas when takes up his month-long residency at Cedar Court Hotel.

"Thanks to the sponsorship support from Harrogate BID we have been able to make sure that Elf Village is bursting with magic for families

to enjoy," she said.