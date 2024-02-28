News you can trust since 1836
‘Affordable G&T’s, sunshine and glorious cricket’: Knaresborough club at heart of community welcomes residents

Knaresborough Cricket Club (KCC) has invited residents and visitors to enjoy affordable drinks at its newly renovated clubhouse, ‘bang’ in the centre of the town's close community.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 28th Feb 2024, 16:34 GMT
With spring around the corner, and the cricket season about to begin, the club has invited both members of the community and visitors for ‘a chance to meet friends and neighbours’.

The venue, located in the centre of the Aspin Estate, Knaresborough, holds quiz nights, bingo nights and race nights, and offers the chance to hire the function room for larger parties.

Cricket clubs in North Yorkshire have struggled in recent years, leading to many choosing to renovate to attract a wider range of people, and preserve the club’s community spirit as a central hub.

Knaresborough Cricket Club welcomes residents at the start of the sporting season to enjoy the venue's central location and social network.Knaresborough Cricket Club welcomes residents at the start of the sporting season to enjoy the venue's central location and social network.
A spokesperson for KCC said: ”The clubhouse is right in the heart of the Aspin estate.

“It has recently been refurbished, and we have friendly staff.

“Obviously we have an excellent cricket team and juniors teams.

“There is also a function room which anyone can hire out.

“We just want to encourage people to use the lovely space, as we aren’t sure if everyone knows it's there.

“You don’t have to be a member, and our beers are good quality and affordable.

“It’s like a good pub in beautiful surroundings .

“It’s just bang in the middle of the community, and as a bonus you can sit outside and watch the glorious cricket matches in the sunshine.

“We have teams from all over, so it's exciting and a chance to meet people.

“Sunshine, a relaxing drink and a warm community, what more do you need?”

