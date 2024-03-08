‘A remarkable achievement’: Ripon Rotary Club celebrates member’s 60 years of service to community projects

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Member of Ripon Rotary Club, and founder member of Pinewoods Conservation Group, Terry Knowles, was honoured for his commitment in leading the club's ‘remarkable’ projects.

During Mr Knowles 60 years of voluntary service he has been both club president and district governor, and despite a spell living abroad, he returned and dedicated his free time far beyond retirement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now in his 80’s, Mr Knowles work has been dedicated to preserving the environment by planting trees in rural areas, which he continues to pursue across Ripon and the Harrogate district.

Ripon Rotary Club member of 60 years Terry Knowles being presented with honours.

A spokesperson for Ripon Rotary Club said: “He joined the Ripon Rotary Club 60 years ago when he was in his 20’s.

“Then he became Rotary Club president, and district governor, which is a young age to achieve this in the club.

“After he came back from living in Menorca, he returned and joined Harrogate Rotary Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There he made a big mark with environmental work which he is still working on.

“Particularly tree planting, which he was and still is a leader of in the region.

“Last year he rejoined Ripon and now links up his work between both regions.”

The Rotary Foundation is spread globally and "provides service to others, promotes integrity, and advances world understanding, goodwill, and peace”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ripon’s Rotary Club was founded in 1927, and maintains this underlying ethos and commitment within the city’s community.

Mr Knowles multi-regional connections allow his projects to have greater impact and continue to improve the natural surroundings of Ripon, Harrogate, and Nidderdale areas.

He said: “He’s put an awful lot of voluntary time into preserving the environment, which is a real achievement.

“There’s not many who do that sort of thing, from such a young age, and all completely voluntarily.

“Recently, Harrogate Rotary Club have been doing a lot of work in Pateley Bridge, Sawley, and around the Ripon and Harrogate rural countryside areas.