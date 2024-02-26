Ripon residents plan ‘community consultation’ event regarding £8 million plan to build new annexe at Cathedral

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Around 30 people who object to the plans met in the upstairs room of So! Bar & Eats on Thursday (February 22) to discuss how to approach the planning application which has turned increasingly bitter.

The Cathedral says the proposed annexe on an area of public space called Minster Gardens is crucial to offer 21st-century facilities including a cafe whilst safeguarding the future of its choir.

But it has paused its planning application to North Yorkshire Council in order to take stock and listen to suggestions from the public following criticism of the new building’s location, the felling of 11 trees and its impact on local businesses.

The pros and cons of the annexe have been discussed for months on the Facebook group ‘Blow Your Horn Ripon’, with one resident saying the “toxic” online discourse has left them disillusioned and another saying they were now “sick to death” about hearing about it altogether.

To try and foster a more productive approach, heritage expert Andy Bates organised the meeting and residents spoke to say what they hoped a consultation event, at a location yet to be decided, might achieve.

Many stressed the importance of having representatives from the Cathedral attend otherwise it could lose legitimacy.

A woman called Pat said the consultation event should provide accurate information about the proposed annexe.

She said: “Not enough people were informed from the beginning and feel reluctant to engage in the process.”

Peter added: “You can’t consult without solid, truthful information – it’s vital.”

Residents said they would produce leaflets to publicise the event, which they agreed would have neutral language so people could come and make up their own minds after hearing both sides.

It was also suggested Ripon’s schools could be engaged so the city’s young people can learn about local issues.

Mr Bates said: “It’s about healing and trying to heal this quite painful rift and wound that seems to have opened up.

"If we can have a hand in doing that, it will be one of the most valuable things we can do.”

Ripon Cathedral is currently hosting drop-in consultation events until March where cathedral members can answer questions regarding the annexe.