‘A place where everyone is welcomed and valued’: Popular Harrogate cafe reopens with new name and community focus

A much-loved community cafe has a fresh new look and a new name – as Life Destiny Church reopens The Living Room Cafe as The Joyful Brew.

Tucked away to the rear of Starbeck Methodist Church, The Joyful Brew isn’t just a place to grab a drink - it’s a place where people can connect, share a smile, have a chat across the table, or simply enjoy a quiet moment.

Visitors working from home can take advantage of free internet, while families with young children will find plenty of toys and activities for little ones.

The café serves locally roasted CLO coffee, a family-run business based in Garforth, near Leeds, known for its fair-trade, ethically sourced coffee and hot drinks.

There is also a full lunch menu on offer, as well as freshly baked cakes that are prepared in-house.

All of the staff at The Joyful Brew are volunteers – providing opportunities for community involvement while offering a sense of purpose for those who wish to give back.

The café operates during term time only, ensuring that everyone has a well-earned break when needed.

In keeping with Life Destiny Church’s commitment to practical acts of kindness, The Joyful Brew runs a Community Pantry every day it is open, offering a pay-as-you-can-afford selection of food and essentials available to anyone, without referral.

The local food bank also runs alongside the café on Thursday mornings, providing additional support for those who need it.

The café also hosts a variety of activities for families and the wider community, including Stay and Play sessions, a Craft Group, a Peer Support Group for parents of children with SEND needs, and Singing Classes.

During the upcoming October half-term holiday, The Joyful Brew will be running a Packed Lunch Project on Thursday, October 30, from 10am till 12.30pm – providing free packed lunches for all.

A spokesperson at The Joyful Brew said: “No one should have to worry about where their next meal is coming from.

"We will be running this alongside our local food bank who will offer extra support if needed.

"We believe small acts of kindness can change lives.

"The Joyful Brew is our way of opening the door wider – a place where everyone is welcomed and valued.

"It’s about bringing joy to the heart of our community.”

For more information about The Joyful Brew, visit https://www.facebook.com/livingroomstarbeck/?locale=en_GB