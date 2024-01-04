A Ripon photographer has shared his finest shots of landscapes, wildlife, and the changing seasons during 2023.

Jason Bush, 39, grew up in Ripon and picked up the camera in September 2020.

After never showing an interest in either landscapes or photography previously, he took up the art of the lens to deal with the boredom that Covid restrictions brought about.

Since then, has travelled all over Yorkshire in search of perfect shooting conditions, regularly getting up at 3am in summertime to go on three hour round trips to the Yorkshire Coast to shoot vibrant sunrise scenes.

Take a look at these inspiring landscapes that showcase some of the finest seasonal changes of 2023, and the districts most scenic viewing spots.

Visit http://www.jasonbushyorkshire.com/?fbclid=IwAR0aJ1nRGfAopDGGwrMxRSFhNIzikgsacPyGgUROeUK3aOz_RrTOBpKGrIw to check out photographer’s portfolio.

1 . Almscliffe Crag, near Harrogate Almscliffe Crag is located near Harrogate. The photograph was taken looking down, with a frosty sunrise reflecting those rare colours to the sky. Photo: Jason Bush Yorkshire Photo Sales

2 . Boroughbridge This incredible image was captured near Boroughbridge whilst the sun set over farm horses. Photo: Jason Bush Yorkshire Photo Sales

3 . Brimham Rocks, Nidderdale The image was captured at Brimham Rocks, in Ndiderdale, after heavy rain downpour. Photo: Jason Bush Yorkshire Photo Sales