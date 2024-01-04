Ripon photographer shares breath-taking collection of landscapes taken across stunning Harrogate area
Jason Bush, 39, grew up in Ripon and picked up the camera in September 2020.
After never showing an interest in either landscapes or photography previously, he took up the art of the lens to deal with the boredom that Covid restrictions brought about.
Since then, has travelled all over Yorkshire in search of perfect shooting conditions, regularly getting up at 3am in summertime to go on three hour round trips to the Yorkshire Coast to shoot vibrant sunrise scenes.
Take a look at these inspiring landscapes that showcase some of the finest seasonal changes of 2023, and the districts most scenic viewing spots.
Visit http://www.jasonbushyorkshire.com/?fbclid=IwAR0aJ1nRGfAopDGGwrMxRSFhNIzikgsacPyGgUROeUK3aOz_RrTOBpKGrIw to check out photographer’s portfolio.