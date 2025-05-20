Gina Marino played by Lisa Kos; Joe Marino, Richard Hawley; Brenda Parsley, Sarah Stoner; the Rev Ed Parsley, Pete Stanford;, Gina Neff, Georgie Gladwyn and Raymond Neff, Darren Margo

Harrogate Theatre is about to get a whole lot more magical, mischievous and downright entertaining as The Witches of Eastwick hits the stage.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rarely-performed musical comedy serves up a mix of scandal and temptation as a group of emboldened women and conflicted men find themselves caught in a supernatural storm.

HOPS are presenting the show at Harrogate Theatre next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the centre of it are three leading ladies alongside a devilishly charming leading man and behind them, three stalwarts of the town, Brenda, Greta, and Gina.

With the ensemble cast, the company brings the whole chaotic charm of Eastwick to life.

With big voices, bigger personalities, and plenty of on-stage chemistry, the cast is ready to steal the show.

At the centre of the drama is Brenda Parsley, the controlling wife of the Rev Ed, played by Sarah Stoner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brenda, a woman obsessed with gossip and scandal, is desperate to climb the social ladder in Eastwick.

“Brenda is brilliant,” said Sarah. “She’s constantly juggling her hopeless husband, her insatiable hunger for gossip, and her place in the social circle of Felicia, the town’s self-appointed leader and moral guardian, all while clinging to her own moral high ground.”

Brenda’s attempts to keep her life under control often lead to chaos, especially when a mysterious stranger blows into town.

Then there’s Greta Neff, the impeccably-dressed, sharp-tongued wife of school principal Raymond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Played by Georgie Gladwyn, Greta is a master of gossip, social climbing, and stirring the pot. “Greta is over the top – part fashionista, part busybody,” said Georgie.

“I’m loving every second of playing her. She’s always trying to keep one step ahead of the gossip and doesn’t notice – or pretends not to notice – her husband’s wandering eye.

“Greta’s keen eye for scandal and her bickering with Raymond make her a fascinating and fiery character.”

Gina Marino, a member of Felicia’s crony group, is played by Lisa Kos. Gina brings sultriness and vulnerability to the stage, struggling between her love for her husband Joe and her own desires.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Gina wants to be more like the witches but she also wants to keep her family intact,” said Lisa. “She’s torn between her love for Joe and her flirtations with the men of Eastwick.”

Alongside the women, Darren Margo brings to life Raymond Neff, the uptight school principal with a wandering eye.

Darren, a former professional actor and dancer with credits locally in Grease and Priscilla Queen of the Desert, relishes playing the duplicitous Raymond, especially in the high-energy number Who’s the Man.

No small part of the drama is caused by the Rev Ed Parsley, played by Pete Stanford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Known for his roles in a variety of quirky characters over the past year, Pete steps into the shoes of Ed, a vicar caught between his duties to the church and the temptations of a devilish newcomer.

“A vicar, the Devil, and an out-of-control wife – what could possibly go wrong?” said Pete, noting that even Ed’s moral compass falters under the influence of the mysterious Darryl.

Joe Marino, played by Richard Hawley, is the easy-going and occasionally distracted husband of Gina.

Richard, who has been part of HOPS’ productions playing lead roles in Kinky Boots and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang among others, brings warmth to Joe, a man who is deeply devoted to his wife but unaware of the effects his casual charm has on others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Joe is well-liked, but his obliviousness sometimes gets him into trouble,” Richard said.

As Eastwick’s residents are drawn into a vortex of temptation, secrets, and conflict, the women bring fire and flair to the stage. Their bickering, gossiping, and flirtations drive the drama forward, each determined to carve out their own place in the town’s social hierarchy.

The Witches of Eastwick promises a heady mix of magic, mayhem, and musical drama, with strong-willed characters at the heart of it.

As the Devil stirs up trouble, the townsfolk of Eastwick are forced to confront their desires, fears, and ambitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Witches of Eastwick is on at Harrogate Theatre from Tuesday June 10 to Saturday June 14. Performances are from Tuesday to Friday, daily at 7.30pm and on the Saturday at 2pm and 7pm.

Tickets: 01423 502116 or https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/