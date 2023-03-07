Lucy Thackwray talks about her leading role in the Phoenix Players production of All Shook Up at Harrogate Theatre

Lucy Thackwray plays Natalie in All Shook Up presented by the Phoenix Players at Harrogate Theatre from March 23 to 25

Based on Twelfth Night and featuring classic Elvis Presley hits like Jailhouse Rock, Blue Suede Shoes, Devil in Disguise and the title sog, the story begins when a mysterious guitar-playing stranger, rides into a square little town.

Chad, played by Iain Harvey, inspires the town to dream about the magic of romance and the power of rock and roll.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today we meet leading lady Lucy Thackwray, who stars as Natalie.

Please tell me about yourself

From the age of 5, I have had a passion for the performing arts. I grew up surrounded by all genres of music and once the stereo came on, I could follow dance moves with a natural rhythm.

My parents encouraged me to join a local dance school and I trained with AVA Dance Academy/ Chatsworth Dance in Harrogate. My first love was tap dancing and I progressed with modern jazz, street jazz and advanced jazz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Musical theatre became a new interest during high school when I involved myself in school productions. I enjoyed the community feel of being part of something enjoyable and fun. My drama teacher Judith Howe helped draw my confidence around singing.

I played a leading role in Disco Inferno when I sang my first solo of I Love To Love by Tina Charles.

I secured a place at the University of Cumbria and achieved a BA joint honours degree in dance performance and musical theatre performance. University was a great experience.

Performing has not become my career but it is a big part of my life. I have changed my career path and I am progressing as an office manager for a l local company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What have been your favourite shows and what character or show would you like to star in?

During my time at university, my favourite show to have performed in was Loserville – a cheesy, fun 80s pop rock, American high school musical. I had the joy of playing a maths geek called Jean and I loved being part of the science fair scene, dressed as an alien.

I was lucky enough to join the cast of Kinky Boots at the Harrogate Theatre. This was such a big feel-good musical to be a part of and again, the strong community feel among very talented friends.

I would say my dream role would be Elle Woods in Legally Blonde, I can resonate with her character, as an enthusiastic female blonde who wears her heart on her sleeve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tell me about playing the role of Natalie

My character is a grease monkey working at her father’s garage. She has been in the same town her whole life. Her biggest passion is for motorbikes. A new visitor breathes some life into the town and she falls in love with him.

Chad is not interested and she uses a disguise to help her out. She discovers that her happiness is to follow her dreams, put on her white leather jacket and hit the open road.

Why should people come and see the show?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a feel good show, filled lots of dancing, familiar songs and plenty of comedy moments to make you laugh. It also has a message of following your dreams and live your life to the full. Who doesn’t love going back in time to the 1950s, it was an amazing era with rock ‘n’ roll, petticoats and atmospheric diners.

All Shook Up plays at the Harrogate Theatre from Thursday March 23 to Sat urday March 25, daily at 7.30pm with a matinee on the Saturday at 2.30pm.