Harrogate actress stars in Badapple Theatre's one-woman baking show due to hit the road - Yorkshire tour dates

The long-awaited sequel to Green Hammerton-based Badapple Theatre Company’s groundbreaking ‘live baking’ hit comedy is here.

Crumbs, a new one-woman show starring Harrogate’s Ellen Carnazza from the pen of Kate Bramley, will feature live baking on stage for the audience to taste, as the story of Petronella Parfait, an ex-TV baking show host, unfolds.

Petronella has recently been ‘let go’ from a high-profile TV show under dubious circumstances and is now trying to re-style herself within the fast-paced and cut-throat world of influencers and social media millionaires.

“It’s always fun to create a villain as a lead character,” said Bramley, “especially one who then bakes bread live on stage. We are very lucky to have the brilliant talent Ellen Carnazza in the starring role, and she has proven to be an audience favourite already.”

Follow Petronella Parfait’s hilarious slips and trips as she tries to keep the lights – as well as the oven – on in the face of almost certain doom. You can expect an evening of comedy, song and original music.

Bramley said: “It’s a study of celebrity, especially those like our heroine who have a flexible relationship with the truth – and how food and the stories we tell while making it, have a universal language, just like laughter, that brings everyone together.”

The tour starts in Stillingfleet near York on September 16, travelling through Yorkshire.

Crumbs tour dates:

September: Tuesday 16 – Stillingfleet Village Institute at 7.30pm Wednesday 17 – Husthwaite Village Hall at 7.30pm Thursday 24 – Newbald Village Hall, East Yorkshire, at 7.30pm Friday 25 – The Long Hall, Spofforth, at 7.30pm

October

Thursday 2 – The Coliseum Centre, Victoria Place, Whitby, at 7.30pm

Wednesday 8 – Bishop Monkton Village Hall at 7.30pm

Friday 10 – Church Room, Church Street, Wetherby at 7.30pm Tickets: www.wetherbyfestival.co.uk Sunday 12 – Samwaies Hall, Wath, Ripon at 7.30pm Tuesday 14 – Green Hammerton Village Hall at 7.30pm

Saturday 25 Kilham Village Hall, Kilham, East Yorkshire at 7pm

To book, visit www.badappletheatre.co.uk or call: 01423 331 304.

Group booking discounts for local groups.