Call out to youngsters to star in a show as part of Harrogate's Gilbert & Sullivan festival this summer - how to take part

Young people aged between nine and 18 years and who love to sing and be on stage have a fantastic opportunity to join this year's magical production of Iolanthe at the Gilbert & Sullivan Festival in Harrogate

Come along and join a fantasy of fun, fairies and peers of the realm in this madcap comic opera.

Rehearsals will be in Harrogate every day from Saturday August 13 to the performances on Saturday August 20.

Festival director Janet Smith said: “The Festival Youth Opera is always a highlight. We love it, and every year we are blown away by the talent and sheer energy of our young performers.

“Gilbert & Sullivan is the ideal introduction to opera and musical theatre.”

Auditions for principals will take place in Harrogate in May. There are no auditions for chorus members.

“The G&S Festival Youth Opera provides a fantastic opportunity for young people to learn about theatre, opera, singing and acting and is sponsored by the Festival as part of its active programme of youth initiatives,” said Janet.

There is a nominal charge of £30 for participants.

For more information, please call 01422 323252 or go online www.gsfestivals.orgThis summer, the 28th International Gilbert & Sullivan Festival will be staged in the Royal Hall, Harrogate from August 10 to 21.